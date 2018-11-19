Pleasant Monday, A couple of cold shots coming for Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va - Monday will feature one of the warmer days the region has seen in the last two weeks. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will push 60 degrees.

Beyond Monday, a series of cold front, one today and one Wednesday night, will bring a couple of rounds of cold to the area. While most of the area remains dry through Black Friday, it will be chilly. Highs Thanksgiving Day top out in the 40s with temperatures early Friday morning dipping into he 20s.

