ROANOKE, Va. - We’ll start the new work week with sunshine, but late this afternoon and evening, showers and even a stray T’storm develop. The best chance to see rain later today will be along and west of the Blue Ridge.

On and off showers and storms stay with us through the week as we continue our summer-like pattern. No one day will be a washout over the next seven days.

Highs over the next week stay warm with highs in the 70s and 80s.

