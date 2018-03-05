Pleasant Monday; Wintry mix possible Tuesday, Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine will be out once again and for the second straight day, the winds will stay light! Clouds go back on the increase overnight tonight to make way for a light mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain. Light snow will be possible for the Highlands. While the mix moving in Tuesday and Wednesday doesn’t look significant, it is a reminder that winter is still hanging on. Be on the lookout for a few slick spots Tuesday morning.

Clouds and few light snow showers, mixed with sleet and rain stick around Wednesday. The winds pick up again Thursday and Friday. At times the winds could gust over 35 mph, especially late Thursday evening.

