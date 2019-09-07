Pleasant Saturday on tap, low chance for rain

ROANOKE, Va. - We enjoyed fantastic weather throughout much of the day on Friday, with more on the way for this weekend.

Temperatures for your Saturday are expected to reach into the 80s with low humidity.

With many events going on this weekend, the weather will be perfect to get outdoors.

Throughout Saturday, expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

An isolated shower or two are possible, however most of us will remain untouched by rain.

Any showers that may pop up are not expected to pack much of a punch and will move quickly.

Lows Saturday night will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Our weather will continue to stay fairly quiet as we head into Sunday.

As Dorian moves throughout the Atlantic and away from the United States, quieter weather lingers in its wake.

