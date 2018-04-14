Pleasant Saturday, strong to severe storms possible Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - It's another summer-like day for us, but with a few more clouds.

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a gusty south-southwest breeze.

A potent cold front to our west brings showers and thunderstorms to the area for Sunday.

We could see a few hit-or-miss rain showers after midnight tonight and into Sunday afternoon.

The main event occurs Sunday evening when the cold front works into southwest Virginia.

This system could produce strong and even severe thunderstorms into Sunday night.

Timing: Sunday Evening - Midnight

Threats: Damaging winds, small hail and heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rainfall totals could be between 2-3 inches with isolated higher amounts if the storm cells train along the cold front from south to north.

The severe threat diminishes near midnight and the activity exits the region quickly.

A few light rain showers are possible for the mountains early Monday.

Otherwise, it's partly cloudy, with afternoon temperatures falling in the 50s.

