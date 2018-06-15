Pleasant start to Friday; Blistering heat for Father's Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Behind a cold front that pushed through the area Thursday, humidity has been reduced significantly. A pleasant start Friday will give way to much more heat and humidity for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Heat indices across much of the area will approach 100 degrees Sunday and Monday with spots across Southside pushing 105 degrees.

The heat stays cranked up through the middle of next week, but shower and storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday to help cool things down in the afternoon.

