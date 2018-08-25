Pleasant stretch continues Saturday

ROANOKE, VA - There are a lot of events going on across the Commonwealth this weekend and overall, it is looking fabulous weather-wise.

The pleasant stretch of weather will continue for Saturday making it a hat-trick!

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and lower 80s with sunshine and low humidity levels.

It'll be another comfortable night.

Lows will fall into the 50s and lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

We go from fall-like Saturday back to a more summertime feel for Sunday.

Humidity levels will be on the rise Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

There is a slight chance for a few showers across the ridge in the afternoon while the rest of the region remains dry.

