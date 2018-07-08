Pleasant stretch continues Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - High pressure will remain nearby and allow for another day of sunshine.

Sunday afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity levels.

It'll be a very comfortable night.

Lows are expected to fall into the 50s under clear skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny and much warmer.

Temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 80s with slightly higher humidity levels.

Tropical Storm Chris will continue to churn off the east coast Monday before turning away from the U.S. early Tuesday morning.

It will have no direct impact to southwest Virginia.

High surf and rip currents are the main concerns along the eastern seaboard.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.