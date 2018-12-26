Pleasant stretch continues Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va - If you left your car sitting outside overnight, you'll be scraping frost off the windshield early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures plummeted in the 20s under clear skies.

We will have another day of sunshine which will help to warm temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions remain clear Wednesday night, which will allow for temperatures to fall into the lower 30s.

Thursday will begin with plenty of sunshine, but the clouds will increase throughout the day.

Highs are expected to top out in the mid-40s.

Rain showers will move into the region near dinnertime and continue to spread across the area overnight and into Friday.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible with isolated higher amounts of 3 inches.

Due to an already saturated ground, this will create flooding issues for the end of the week.

There are a couple more rounds of rain heading our way before we finally get to close the book on the wettest year on record for many locations.

