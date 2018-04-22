Pleasant Sunday, Rain Returns Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Expect more clouds than sun today due to an area of low pressure situated nearby.

Afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s with a light south breeze.

Rain showers work into the region for Monday and continues into Wednesday.

The heaviest rain occurs late Monday into Tuesday.

Average rainfall totals through Wednesday range from 1"-2" with isolated higher amounts.

Localized flooding will be possible.

Temperatures are cooler for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s.

