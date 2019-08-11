Pleasant Sunday, sizzling Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Get out and enjoy the day if you can!

High pressure will be situated nearby which will allow for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-80s with low humidity levels.

Lows Sunday night will fall into the low to mid 60s under fair skies.

After a great weekend, the summertime sizzle will return for the first half of the work week.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s both Monday and Tuesday.

A boundary will bring scattered storms to the area for the second part of Tuesday into Wednesday.

The storms Tuesday afternoon could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts.

Stay tuned for more updates.

