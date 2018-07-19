Pleasant Thursday, rain chances arrive this weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Temperatures start off borderline crisp Thursday morning before a comfortably warm afternoon. A stray storm is possible in the mountains, but 99 percent of the area is dry the next two days.

The weekend will be unsettled to say the least with periods of rain developing. These rain chances stay with us through much of next week as a slow moving area of low pressure makes the Mid-Atlantic home for a few days. Highs over the weekend hang out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

