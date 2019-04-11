Pleasant Thursday, rain returns Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be a mild start to Thursday and conditions will remain dry.

Afternoon highs will top out in the 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It’s looking great if you plan on heading to the Salem Red Sox game.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

It’s partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows falling into the mid-50s.

A nearby boundary will bring rain chance to the area Friday.

A few showers will be around Friday morning, otherwise expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for the second part of the day.

Highs will top out in the 60s.

A boundary will continue to vacation nearby for the weekend, which will result in more rain chances.

The weekend won’t be a complete washout.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few lingering morning rain showers are possible for Monday, otherwise the clouds will gradually clear out and highs will warm into the 60s.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.