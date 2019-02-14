Pleasant Thursday, turning wet this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - We broke up with the wind on Valentine’s Day. Under a light south breeze, temperatures jump back into the low-60s.

Sunshine will be out to start, but clouds go back on the increase later in the afternoon. Slight rain chances return Friday with a passing cold front, but most stay dry.

WEEKEND:

Rain will be likely Saturday morning, but for some, mainly north of 460, ice and snow will mix in. Another system brings more rain and a few pockets of freezing rain to the region Sunday.

After a short break President’s Day, Rain, snow and ice return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most of the moisture looks to fall as rain at this point and most will se several inches of it through the middle of next week.

