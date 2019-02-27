Pleasant Wednesday, rain, mix return Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - We will keep our mini quiet stretch going for the most part Wednesday. There will be the chance for a stray shower across Southside early Wednesday, but the afternoon and evening will be dry with just a few passing high, thin clouds.

Temperatures Wednesday climb back into the 50s.

Most of Thursday afternoon is dry, but late in the afternoon and especially evening rain chances will increase.

By Friday morning, freezing rain will mix in, north of 460 and into the higher elevations of the Southern Blue Ridge and Mountain Empire.

This icing will be on the light side and accumulate on elevated surfaces and not impact travel much.

If you live in these areas, you may have to scrape your car Friday morning.

Beyond Friday, rain chances increase over the weekend. Rain may transition to snow getting into Monday, but the given will be the return of Arctic air into the first few days of March.

