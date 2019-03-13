Pleasant Wednesday, strong winds arrive Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine will be out to start Wednesday, but a few more clouds move in for the afternoon. The chill will be around for the morning, but with sunshine, temperatures quickly warm into the 60s by the afternoon.

Clouds will continue to increase heading into Thursday. Even with the extra clouds, highs climb back to around 70. That will make way for a stray shower chance late in the day, but most will be dry. Winds will crank up Thursday evening and stay gusty through Saturday morning. Gusts at times could top 40 mph, especially Friday.

The best shot of rain this week comes Friday before a seasonably cool, but dry St. Paddy's Day weekend.

