Pleasant Wednesday, Thursday, severe weather, flooding possible Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - The warmest afternoon of 2019 could be on our hands Wednesday as temperatures surge into the upper-70s and lower-80s.

There will be a few more clouds Wednesday and Thursday, but the region will be dry and summer-like. Storm chances increase Friday.

FRIDAY SEVERE THREAT:

A multi-day severe weather outbreak is likely starting Wednesday in the Plains and moving into the Deep South Thursday. By Friday, severe weather and flooding will be possible locally. The best chance for severe weather will be in the yellow and orange shaded areas in the picture above.

Typically when clouds are around, the severe threat is relatively low. While clouds are expected Friday, wind energy thousands of feet above the ground will help to drive the severe threat. Since this is different setup, don't let your guard down when you see clouds Friday.

Main Threats:

Damaging Wind

Flash Flooding

Very heavy rain will accompany the threat for severe weather. Flash flooding will be possible area-wide, but will be the greatest in areas that received the heaviest rain last Sunday. Now is a good time to download the Storm Team 10 Weather App.

