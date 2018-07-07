Pleasant weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - High pressure will build into the region and allow for noticeably cooler and drier conditions for the weekend.

After a cloudy start to Saturday, the skies gradually clear and the day ends with some sunshine.

The clouds may be slow to fade for Southside, due to Tropical Depression 3 off the eastern seaboard.

Other than that, the system will have no direct impacts to southwest Virginia.

Saturday afternoon temperatures warm into the 70s and lower 80s with low humidity levels.

Need to give your air conditioner a break?

If so, lows Saturday night fall into the 50s under clear skies.

We have more sunshine on the way for Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 80s with low humidity levels.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.