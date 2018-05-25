Pop-up storms Friday, unsettled for Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Most will stay dry Friday, but with the heating of the day, a few showers and storms will be possible. A better chance for more widespread rain and storms arrives for the holiday weekend. Highs Friday will jump back into the low to mid-80s.

FESTIVAL IN THE PARK:

A stray shower or storm will be possible early on, but partly cloudy skies take over for the latter part of the evening.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

While there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms, it won't be a washout.

The best chance to see storms will be afternoon/evening Saturday and Sunday.

Monday's rain chances depend on how far north moisture surges in from the Gulf of Mexico, but at this point, just a few afternoon showers and storms are possible Memorial Day with most of the day being dry.

