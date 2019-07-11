Potential for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - The air Thursday is quite sticky, which will eventually aid our storm chances by the afternoon. Now, Thursday won't be a total waste.

There will be some dry time, but a handful of storms area-wide may become strong-to-severe. That's why the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather.

A few pop-up storms will be possible in close proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. It's between 2 and 8 p.m. that we see a line or broken line of thunderstorms developing, starting in the NRV and Highlands. This will move into the Roanoke Valley between 3 and 6 p.m., before finally hitting Lynchburg and Southside between 5 and 8 p.m.

Not everyone is going to see severe weather Thursday. Localized wind damage and localized flooding will be the main threats, however, with any stronger storms that do develop throughout the afternoon.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings, should they be issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

Meanwhile, we continue to keep a close eye on the storm that will likely become 'Barry' late Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting it to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Saturday as either a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.

Here at home, we're far north and east enough to not really see a direct impact within the next five days. Highs, for that reason, will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s each day through early next week.

If the remnants of Barry decide to move a touch farther to the east, we would see more cloud cover. That would cause us to then lower our temperature forecast early next week and perhaps bump up rain chances too.

