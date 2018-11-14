Wintry mess, chance for flooding arrives Wednesday night

ROANOKE, Va - Most of Wednesday is quiet under a mainly cloudy sky, but a wintry mix looks to develop later in the evening, especially after midnight.

Freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow all look to impact the region late Wednesday night through early Friday morning.

IMPACTS:

Slick spots for Thursday morning commute. (Road temperatures are pretty warm, but isolated slick spots are possible on main roads. More problems would occur on side roads and bridges/overpasses where surfaces are colder.

Power Outages will be possible, especially in the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Mountain Empire (460 and south...I-81 and west) as this is where the most significant icing is possible.

Downed Tree Limbs also will be possible in the same areas. The leaves still on the trees will add to weight on the branches.

Flooding will be possible as 1-3" of rain (including freezing rain) will fall on saturated ground.

Winds pick up, gusting more than 30mph late Thursday and into Friday morning.

**Temperatures warm back to the 50s Friday afternoon as we dry out.

Where colder air can hang on longer, mainly north of 460 and into the Highlands, a couple of inches of snow will be possible along with sleet and freezing rain accumulation.

Flooding will also be a concern with the saturated ground. The numbers you see below take into account rain and freezing. Most of it across Southside is a cold rain while along and west of I-81 will be a mix.

The winds will pick up later Thursday and into Friday to at times gusting more than 30mph. Temperatures drop into the upper-20s and lower 30s Friday morning.

