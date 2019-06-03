Potential for severe weather Wednesday; unsettled weather beyond

ROANOKE, Va. - While things are calm through Tuesday, we are tracking another chance for strong-to-severe storms this Wednesday. There is still a little uncertainty in just how strong storms will be once they get here.

This has to do with the location of a cold front and just how much fuel for storms there will be. The closer you are to the front, the better chance you have of seeing strong-to-severe storms.

Because of these two things, the timing is also fairly uncertain. There may be multiple waves of rain and storms moving through, so be sure to check back for updates.

Beyond Wednesday, the weather pattern turns very unsettled. Thursday stands the chance for more pop-up storms. Friday through next weekend, however, we are under the influence of low pressure.

This low pressure will swing moisture into the region, setting off rounds of scattered showers and storms.

It won't rain the entire time. However, pockets of rain may turn heavy resulting in localized flooding through the weekend.

Be sure to keep it with StormTeam 10, as we continue to track this very changeable weather pattern.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.