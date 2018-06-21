Potential for strong storms arrives Friday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - The greater potential for flooding Thursday night exists with a boundary that is along and north of Interstate 64. By Friday, that boundary sags south and gives us the chance for a few severe thunderstorms.

The potential for severe storms, somewhat, on how much sunshine we see earlier in the day. More sunshine early on would infer more energy for storms and a higher severe threat later in the day. Less sunshine early on would infer less energy for storms and a lower severe threat.

Storms should begin developing around 2 p.m. and afterwards, with perhaps the best chance for isolated severe storms being around suppertime.

Winds at the surface come in from the east and southeast, while the wind higher up comes from the southwest. This leads to some rotation in the atmosphere. That is especially the case from Lynchburg to Southside.

That's why we see a threat for an isolated tornado between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. We don't see this being an outbreak like April 15, but still something that is worth some attention.

Make sure you have a way to get weather information, should any alerts be issued. Our Storm Team 10 app is free for any smartphone or tablet.

