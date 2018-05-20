Putting this week's rain in perspective

ROANOKE, Va. - The rain and subsequent flooding has been a big talker around here this week. While the downpours have been coming and going for five days, most of the rain we've seen has been in the last three days.

Reports obtained by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg show how widespread this tropical rain has been.

What I decided to do was take a few of those reports and put things in perspective for you. I wish I could have done this for every county, but there simply weren't enough reports to do this little experiment, if you will.

By taking all the reports from Roanoke County, the City of Salem and the City of Roanoke and averaging them out, I found that the average rainfall over that specific area was 5.6 inches. I then found the square mileage of all three areas and plugged the average rain and square mileage into a nifty calculator that the USGS has.

By doing that, I found the amount of rain that fell over the specified area was about 31 billion gallons. An Olympic swimming pool fills with roughly 660,000 gallons of water. Simple division then tells us that the amount of rain that fell over Roanoke County, the City of Salem and City of Roanoke was enough to fill 48,879 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Between you and me, that's more than the amount of pools I planned to fill up this week.

Scattered showers continue through Saturday evening, with wet weather returning once again by Monday and Tuesday. While it shouldn't be as much as we've seen this past week, there is still some flood potential given how wet the ground is. For the full forecast, head here.

