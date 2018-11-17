Quiet weekend ahead

ROANOKE, Va. - We have a great weekend in store for us.

It's a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures hovering in the 30s under clear skies.

With high pressure in place, we will have plenty of sunshine around to warm temperatures into the mid to upper-50s.

A few clouds will develop late Saturday evening and conditions are partly cloudy overnight.

Lows will fall into the low to mid-30s.

There will be a few more clouds across the region for Sunday but temperatures won't disappoint.

Highs will top out in the mid-50s.

We will keep the 50s around for Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

A quick disturbance could bring a slight chance of light rain and even a few snowflakes to the western slopes late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Other than that, conditions will be dry through Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.