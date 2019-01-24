Weather whiplash: Brutal to balmy in the same week

ROANOKE, Va. - This is what you would call weather whiplash! Frigid, mild and then frigid again. Most places felt 60 degrees, or more, warmer than what we woke up to Monday morning.

Hot springs felt a whopping 78 degrees warmer to start the day when compared to Monday.

Thursday, much of the area woke up to temperatures 20-30 degrees above normal low temperatures, which run in the 20s. For most, these temperatures below are even warmer than the average high for this time of the year.

There won't be any records broken, however, since the official low is the lowest recorded temperature of the day, which will occur late Thursday. Colder air blasts in later Thursday.

