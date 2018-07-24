Rain blankets Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, causing mass flooding

A look at some of the flooding in Pennsylvania.

ROANOKE, Va. - Torrential downpours plagued the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states this week.

In Pennsylvania, several counties experienced flooding from over 7 inches of rain.

A man who was trapped in dangerous floodwaters documented the experience on Facebook Live.

He said he was on his way to work when the water began to rise.

Firefighters were able to rescue him, but he had to say goodbye to his new Jeep.

The nearly continuous rainfall caused destruction, including fallen trees and closed roads, all across the area.

In Washington, D.C., water rose on the Potomac River.

Multiple roads are closed due to flooded streets, and drivers are getting stuck.

Baltimore County Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a water rescue involving a school bus in Sparks early Tuesday morning.

The bus was stuck with two adults and one child on board.

Officials said they were able to successfully rescue all three people.

In Virginia, a road was swallowed up by Accotink Creek.

The water level on Woodburn Road was more than 3 feet high.

At least one car was covered in water up to its windows.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to multiple calls for help.

A woman is dead after a tree fell on her house in Fairfax County.

The 60-foot tree crashed into the second floor of the home.

The recent downpours in the region are likely to blame.

Relentless rain Tuesday morning trapped workers inside a business in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Fire Department had to rescue 5 employees from Top Price Recycling.

Employees said the water got up to 6 feet deep.

A swift water rescue team brought out boats to get the employees to higher ground.

This soggy weather pattern is expected to shift on Thursday, when the Atlantic moisture source will be shut off.

