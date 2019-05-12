Rain chances, humidity levels, temperatures all dropping to start the week

ROANOKE, Va. - Of course...the weekend is wet, and the rest of the week looks (mostly) dry. Gotta love how that works, right?

The warm air, humidity and a cold front marching in are teaming up to give us scattered showers and storms through Sunday evening. As the evening drags on, the better chance for any kind of wet weather will be east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Even though the cold front will move east tomorrow, a trailing area of low pressure at about the 15,000 foot level will spark some additional scattered showers and rumbles of thunder Monday. Most of these will develop in the morning. Just a stray shower is expected in the afternoon.

With low pressure pulling east throughout the day, drier air will begin to work its way into the region. Finally!

That dry air will be riding into town on a gusty wind out of the west.

The wind stays gusty at times Monday and Tuesday, before calming down a bit Tuesday night into Wednesday. We'll be in the 60s Tuesday afternoon and 40s Tuesday night.

That won't last long, however. Let's look deeper into the week, shall we?

By Friday and Saturday, severe weather is likely to get cranking in the Plains. Meanwhile, we'll be on the east side of that storm system - where high pressure will be taking care of us.

While a few showers and storms cannot be ruled out Friday, most of the weather mid-to-late week will be dry and much warmer.

We'll go from feeling like April Tuesday to feeling more like June and July next weekend.

For updates on the forecast, be sure to check back on air and online with StormTeam 10.

