ROANOKE, Va - Wednesday, showers and storms mainly stayed in the Highlands, but today, there will be a better chance for more widespread showers and storms.

The best chance of rain comes by Friday along a cold front. That front will deliver relief from the heat and humidity by the weekend.

The upper-80s and lower-90s make a comeback by the middle of next week.

