Rain changing to snow tonight; Super Bowl slop Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - After a quiet end to January, February looks to remind us that we are still in winter with a couple of opportunities for snow through the weekend. The first opportunity for light snow comes in tonight.

TONIGHT:

A few showers develop for the evening commute with the better chance for scattered showers later in the evening. After 8 p.m. starting in the NRV and Highlands, light snow showers start mixing in.

How much? Little no accumulation is expected east of the Blue Ridge with minor accumulations west.

FRIDAY MORNING:

Isolated slick spots will be possible especially in the NRV and Highlands, though most of the snow, rain will be long gone.

BIGGER WEEKEND SYSTEM

A sloppy system arrives to the commonwealth Superbowl Sunday bringing with it rain, ice, and the chance for accumulating snow.

Most of the precipitation should fall as rain across Southside, with all precipitation types on the table in the Roanoke Valley. The best opportunity for a plowable snow will be west of the Blue Ridge and into the higher elevations as cold air looks to be retreating as the storm moves in.

NEXT WEEK

The weather pattern will stay active, but looks to be warm enough for most of the precipitation through Wednesday to stay liquid. Stay tuned.

