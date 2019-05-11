Rain continues for Mother's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - A cold front will stall out across the region this weekend, which will result in showers and even a few thunderstorms through Mother’s Day.

Scattered showers become more widespread Saturday afternoon.

A few thunderstorms will be possible but nothing severe is expected.

Very heavy downpours Saturday afternoon and evening will lead to localized flooding.

Temperatures will only hover in the 60s.

Scattered rain showers will continue into Saturday night with lows falling into the upper 50s.

It’s nearly rinse and repeat for Sunday.

The day will start with scattered rain showers, then the precipitation will increase in coverage in the afternoon and evening.

Pockets of very heavy rainfall will lead to localized flooding.

Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible by Sunday night.

Expect a few lingering showers Monday morning, then we will finally get a chance to dry out.

Highs for Monday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with low humidity levels.

