Rain continues overnight; punch of cold air Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Rain and patchy drizzle made for a gloomy Saturday.

Temperatures hovered in the 30s and lower 40s most of the day.

There will be a little more warming near midnight before temperatures plummet Sunday.

The cold rain will continue overnight, then end Sunday morning.

The wind will begin to pick up Sunday morning, and this will usher in significantly colder air.

Sustained wind speeds will be between 20 to 30 mph and gusts could exceed 55 mph at times.

The more time we have to dry out, the lower our chances will be for a flash freeze.

Locations west of the Parkway will drop below freezing first, so they could be dealing with this situation.

Locations east of the Parkway will have more time to dry out, which could limit the potential for a flash freeze.

Get the heavy winter gear ready for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures will plummet into the single digits and teens, but when you factor in the wind, it'll be feeling MUCH colder.

The sunshine returns Monday, but it’ll be downright cold.

Highs will struggle in the 20s.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.