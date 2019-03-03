Rain develops Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - Our next system arrives Sunday morning and it will bring rain to most of southwest Virginia.

The heaviest rain will push through Sunday afternoon and evening.

A wintry mix will be possible for locations along and north of I-64.

This is where a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory is in effect until Monday morning.

The western slopes could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Locations from Hot Springs and Covington to Buena Vista and Lexington could see up to an inch of snow and sleet.

Most of the precipitation ends near midnight but light snow will continue for the western slopes.

Drier and colder air works into the region Monday on a gusty northwest wind.

The clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The wind decreases Monday night and lows will bottom out in the 20s.

It’ll be feeling downright cold Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will top out in the 30s under mostly sunny skies while lows plummet into the teens and 20s.

The clouds will increase Thursday but it will remain dry with highs warming into the 40s.

Another system moves in Friday and it could bring us a chance of rain and snow. Stay tuned.

