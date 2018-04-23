Rain develops today, becoming heavy tonight

ROANOKE, Va. - Most of us start out the work week dry, but through the morning and especially afternoon, rain showers advance into our area from the southwest.

Scattered showers continue through the evening with rain becoming more widespread and heavy at times late tonight and after midnight.

Flooding will be possible overnight and through Tuesday. Everyone will have the chance for localized flooding, but the best chance is where a flood watch is in effect.

The winds will pick up tonight as the rain becomes heavier. Gusts will routinely top 30 mph. Heavy rain continues through at least the first half of Tuesday. When all is said and done Wednesday, 1-3” of rain will be possible.

