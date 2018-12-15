Rain, drizzle and fog to continue overnight

ROANOKE, Va. - An area of low pressure nearby kept us on the gloomier side of things today with rain showers, drizzle and fog.

Unfortunately, not much will be changing until about the second part of Sunday, when the low pulls away from the region.

The rain, drizzle and fog will continue overnight, with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

You'll need the rain gear Sunday morning.

Then, the rain should lift out of the area early in the afternoon.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will top out near 50 degrees, and we will end the day with some sunshine.

River levels will continue to rise into Sunday, especially the Dan River at Danville, Paces and South Boston.

The Dan River at Paces and Danville is expected to crest at minor flood stage on Sunday, while the Dan River at South Boston will be cresting on Monday.

Next week is looking pretty quiet for much of the workweek.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s through Friday.

Our next chance for precipitation will be rain, toward the second part of Thursday.

The rain looks to continue into Friday, with temperatures cooling into Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.