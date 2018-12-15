Rain, drizzle and fog to start the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - A flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for counties along and east of the Parkway.

Widespread rain showers will continue for the first part of Saturday.

The precipitation will become more scattered Saturday afternoon, but the fog will linger.

The rainfall, in conjunction with the snow melt, will cause river levels to rise throughout the day.

This could lead to minor flooding for the Dan River at Danville, Paces and South Boston.

Spotty showers, patchy drizzle and areas of fog will linger overnight and into Sunday morning.

The rain ends for most of us by lunchtime Sunday and the fog will lift.

Rain showers may linger west of the Parkway Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s and we will end the day with some sunshine.

