Rain early, Windy with falling temperatures Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Scattered showers and stray and a stray rumble of thunder will be around through the morning hours. Skies will quickly clear through the afternoon as drier, cooler air punches in behind a cold front.

As this front moves through, the winds will crank up to at times gusting more than 40 mph. Spotty power outages will be possible in the highest elevations.

Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Clouds increase late Friday to make way for rain and snow chances to start the weekend. The best chance to see accumulating snow at this point will be along and north of 460.

If a cold front stalls further south, more snow can be expected. If the front stalls further north, an area of low pressure traveling along it will bring in warmer air and therefore more of the area will see rain. Stay tuned.

