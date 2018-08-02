Rain for some going into work, more heavy rain tonight, Friday

ROANOKE, Va - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 A.M. FRIDAY.

Rain will fall, especially west of I-81 through the morning. Some of that rain will be heavy at times. The rain will loosen its grip on the region for a short time late this morning and into the early afternoon, but it will pick up in intensity and coverage later this evening and overnight.

The best chance for flooding will come from this evening through Friday evening.

A widespread 1-3" of rain will be possible with isolated spots potentially topping 4". Relatively drier weather returns for the weekend.

