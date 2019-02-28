Rain, freezing rain returns Thursday evening, wintry for some next week

ROANOKE, Va. - Most of the morning and Thursday afternoon will be dry, but rain chance comes back late tonight. North of 460 and into the higher elevations of Blue Ridge and Mountain Empire, a little freezing rain will be possible.

Road temperatures will be too warm for widespread impacts Friday morning, but if you park outside, you may need to scrape some ice off.

Other than a few stray showers Friday afternoon, much of the region will be dry, but gloomy. Highs Friday only top out around 40. We’ll jump into the mid-50s by Saturday, only to fall back to the mid-40s Sunday as rain becomes likely once again.

Snow may mix in late Sunday into the Mountain Empire and areas well north of 460.

These will be the best areas to pick up on accumulation locally.

Other than a few stray flakes Monday we are drying out, but turn windy and cold. By Tuesday and Wednesday highs struggle to climb above freezing with lows in the teens.

