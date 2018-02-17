Rain, Mix In Highlands Ends Tonight

ROANOKE, VA - Temperatures have remained just above freezing for most of the area this afternoon making for a cold rain. This will continue in the evening as well before ending by 11pm. The highest elevations of the Blue Ridge may experience icing with up to two tenths possible there.

The highlands will see 2"-4" of snow before it ends this evening.

Tonight will drop into the low to mid 30s with a gusty breeze. There could be a slick spot or two, but that's mostly going to be in the highlands. Sunday will be a much warmer day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

If you're waiting for Spring, you won't have to wait for it for too long. High pressure will shift offshore with a southwesterly wind warming things up. Temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday will soar into the mid 70s. In fact, we could break some record highs.

