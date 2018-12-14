Rain moves in Friday, flooding possible through the start of the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Rain will spread across the region through the morning, becoming heavy at times through the afternoon and evening.

With the rain falling on the snow pack, a lot of that rain will run off creating ponding on roads and stream/river rises. 1-2" of rain is possible through much of the area. Isolated higher amounts are possible.

On and off rain showers will be with us Saturday, but it won’t be a washout and it won’t be nearly as persistent as Friday. A few showers may linger Sunday morning, but most of the day will be dry.

