Rain moves in later Friday, turning very windy Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - A lot of the morning commute is dry, but another round of rain will push in as the day moves on. A few stray showers will be possible for the morning commute, but the steadiest rain moves in as we get closer to lunch.

The second half of Saturday will be dry, but it will be very windy. Gusts at times could top 40 mph through the day with even higher gusts possible in the higher elevations. Secure garbage cans and outside decorations as they could be blown around.

Sunday is much more pleasant as sunshine returns with highs climbing back into the low-60s.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.