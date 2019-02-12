Rain moves out, wind picks up

ROANOKE, Va. - A boundary swings through the region Tuesday evening and it'll bring widespread rain showers.

This will be just in time for the evening commute.

The rain will become heavy at times, which may result in ponding on the roadways and briefly reduce visibility.

The rain finally ends before midnight but we will be dealing with a strong and gusty west/northwest wind.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect 7 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible, with gusts up to 50 mph for the higher elevations.

The wind remains elevated for Wednesday but it'll be dry.

Highs will top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies.

