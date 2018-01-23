Rain moving out; winds pick up Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Skies will dry out quickly from west to east as dry air punches in behind the system that is bringing us the rain. High temperatures don’t fall much, only to the mid-50s, Tuesday afternoon. Winds pick up in the rain’s wake to at times gusting more than 40mph. Spotty power outages will be possible, especially in the higher elevations. The stiff west wind sticks with us through Wednesday afternoon before relaxing into Wednesday evening.

The 40s return Wednesday and Thursday before the 50s surge back to close out the work week and start the weekend. Another round of rain is possible Sunday before a batch of colder returns for the last few days of January.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.