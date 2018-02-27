Weather

Rain And Strong Winds On The Way

By Alan Auglis - Meteorologist
ROANOKE, VA - After a sunny Tuesday, a low pressure will bring showers to the area by midday Wednesday. Showers will continue through Thursday.

Rainfall amounts by Thursday evening will add up to 1/2" to 1". The lowest totals will be found in central Virginia while the 3/4" to 1" amounts will be confined to the far western New River Valley. The Roanoke Valley will see about 1/2" of beneficial rainfall.

As the low pressure strengthens to our northeast Thursday night into Friday, winds will pick up. Strong wind gusts to 50-60 mph are expected. With these winds, some power outages can be expected through Saturday. Here is a look at how strong the winds are expected to be on Friday.

In addition, mountain snow will develop Friday where several inches will fall. The western New River Valley may see a light accumulation, but the highest totals will be in West Virginia. 

