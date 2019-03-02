Rain returns (again), with some snow and sleet near I-64

ROANOKE, Va. - After one of the wettest Februaries on record, we're back at it with more rain and even some wintry weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Sunday morning through early Monday morning for Rockbridge, Augusta, Highland, and Bath Counties. This is where there's potential for a light snow and sleet accumulation.

It's likely that the higher elevations/westward facing slopes will pick up anywhere from 1-3" while other low areas like Covington, Lexington and Buena Vista see anywhere from a trace to an inch between Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

TIMING

Things look rather dry first thing Sunday morning, with the exception being areas north of 460. That's where we may see a quick stripe of rain and a wintry mix develop.

As low pressure moves to our south, it will draw in enough cold air for snow to develop in parts of Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Bath, Highland and Augusta Counties by midday.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that we see some brief mixing in parts of Botetourt or Amherst Counties, but low pressure would have to track even farther south for that to happen.

Precipitation becomes more widespread through the afternoon and evening, with mainly rain in the NRV, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside. Wintry weather may continue for areas near and north of I-64.

By Sunday night, drier air works in on the back side of this system, and provides an end to a soaking day.

Some streams and creeks may rise again, but it is unlikely that we see many issues on the rivers.

WINTER'S NOT DONE YET

The bigger story this coming week will be the cold, wintry air that invades the region again.

As this system passes, much colder air will move in by Monday. Monday morning wind chills will likely be in the teens west of the Blue Ridge and 20s east.

All indications, then, are that Wednesday will get even colder. Lows in the teens and highs struggling to get above freezing for some locations west of the Parkway.

Afterwards, temperatures will try to moderate before another rainmaker moves in next weekend.

