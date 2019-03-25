Rain returns Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Monday morning temperatures will start off in the 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The commute to work and school will be dry, then rain chances will increase for the second part of the day.

A cold front will bring scattered rain showers to the area Monday afternoon and evening.

An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially near Southside.

The precipitation will be long gone before daybreak Tuesday and the clouds will decrease throughout the day.

It'll be breezy and cooler with highs topping out in the lower 50s.

High pressure will be in control through the middle of the workweek resulting in abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s on Wednesday and highs are back into the 60s by Thursday.

If you have missed the 70s, they return for Friday.

