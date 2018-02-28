Rain returns today; Possible power outages Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va - A system to developing west of the region will slide in later Wednesday afternoon bringing with it slight rain chances this afternoon, evening. Better rain chances and very strong winds arrive Thursday.

RAIN:

Scattered showers will be possible after lunch Wednesday. The best chance for light rain will be along and south of 460.

The best chance for widespread rain arrive Thursday morning.

WIND:

Winds will crank up Thursday afternoon and really become strong late Thursday night through early Saturday morning. Gusts of 40-50 mph will be common. Gusts at times could top 50 mph Friday.

Power outages will be possible, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Most of the wind occurs after the storm pulls away from the region. The wind will shift out of the west, inducing the west slope snow machine.

On the western slopes only, in ski country, several inches of snow will be possible. With the wind gusting over 40 mph, white out to Blizzard-like conditions will be possible on the western slopes of West Virginia. Stay tuned.

