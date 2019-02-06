Rain returns Wednesday, record warmth Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - A few stray showers will develop later in the morning, but most will be dry for the morning commute. The better rain chances come in the afternoon and especially this evening.

Highs will stay in the low-to-mid-60s.

A few showers will be possible, mainly north of 460 Thursday morning as record warmth surges in. Highs will climb into the upper-70s to possibly 80 degrees.

After a warm start Friday, temperatures fall the rest of the afternoon behind a cold front. By the weekend we’ll be back in the 40s. The possibility for a wintry mix returns during the middle of next week.

