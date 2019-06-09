Rain showers continue Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - A stalled out boundary will continue to linger just south of the region Sunday which will result in rounds of precipitation.

The rain will be scattered in nature Sunday morning and afternoon, then become a bit more widespread Sunday evening.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts will be possible.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for parts of the Roanoke Valley, NRV and Southside.

Highs for Sunday will top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

The stalled out boundary will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region Monday.

It’s not until Monday evening that a cold front will pass through stirring up more showers and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy downpours will lead to localized flooding.

The boundary should clear the area Tuesday morning.

We will get a brief break from the precipitation Tuesday, but more rain is on the way late Wednesday into Thursday.

The precipitation will be hit and miss across the area.

We will get the opportunity to dry out some come Friday with highs topping out in the 70s.

